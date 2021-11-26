Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.68. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,418 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.