PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Up 7.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.42. 35,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,485,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,569.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $9,334,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.