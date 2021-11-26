Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLTK. BTIG Research started coverage on Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.54.

PLTK opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27. Playtika has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Playtika by 26.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Playtika by 23.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

