PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 5,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.