PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 5,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 389,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.88% of the company’s stock.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.