Playcent 1-Day Volume Tops $103,131.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Playcent has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $103,131.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043732 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00233316 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

