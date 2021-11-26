Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.10

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 660700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £96,694.62 ($126,332.14).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

