PIVX Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $56.28 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006429 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009202 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,667,476 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.