PiplCoin Price Reaches $0.0017 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $300,166.26 and $108.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

