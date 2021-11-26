Piper Sandler Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,644,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.