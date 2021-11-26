Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

