Piper Sandler Comments on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of NOG opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -2.83%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

