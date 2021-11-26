Piper Sandler Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.43.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$46.40 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.64. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

