Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.64.

UDMY stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

