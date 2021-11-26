Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community.

