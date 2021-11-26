Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

NYSE:PNW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. 875,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

