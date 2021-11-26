Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.09

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 2648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pigeon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pigeon in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

