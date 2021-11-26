Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.97

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 118052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.73.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $35,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

