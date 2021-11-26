Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 115.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of PM opened at $90.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.