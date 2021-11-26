Phala Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.36 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $170.01 million and $19.36 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00234528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

