Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.65. 2,092,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.33. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

