PetVivo (PETV) and The Competition Critical Survey

PetVivo (OTCMKTS: PETV) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PetVivo to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 -$3.52 million -8.82 PetVivo Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million -0.78

PetVivo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% PetVivo Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetVivo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 PetVivo Competitors 1005 4144 7536 202 2.54

PetVivo presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.55%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.25%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PetVivo rivals beat PetVivo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

