Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

