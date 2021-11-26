Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

