Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

PSNL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,979. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Personalis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

