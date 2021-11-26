Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($43.64) to GBX 3,410 ($44.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,338.22 ($43.61).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,797 ($36.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,686.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,999.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,432 ($31.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

