Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,603,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,403 shares of company stock valued at $16,942,659. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $259.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 285.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

