PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94,255.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,818 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

