Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $41,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 5,537 shares of company stock valued at $132,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

