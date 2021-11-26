PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

PFLT opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $352,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

