Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $103.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTON. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $153,173.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after acquiring an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

