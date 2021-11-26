PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221,011 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.68. 354,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

