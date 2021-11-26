PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,009,979 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PAVmed by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 574,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAVM. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. bought 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAVM opened at $4.01 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

