Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 1,615 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul K. Lackey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $78.73 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

