Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.93 on Friday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$33.42 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9450673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

