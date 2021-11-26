Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 560 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $15,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $942.08 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,084.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,121.06.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

