Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,393 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

