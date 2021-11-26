Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.17 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Under Armour worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 139.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour by 100.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 935,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Under Armour by 6.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Under Armour by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

