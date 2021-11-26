Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 927,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,155,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

