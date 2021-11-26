Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 9,375 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 7,213.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 334,708 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 721.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 109,221 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 69.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 94,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

