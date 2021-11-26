Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Head to Head Analysis

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 27.32 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Bio-Techne $931.03 million 20.13 $140.41 million $4.33 110.15

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Bio-Techne shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Bio-Techne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Bio-Techne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bio-Techne 0 1 7 0 2.88

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.44%. Bio-Techne has a consensus target price of $476.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Bio-Techne.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26% Bio-Techne 17.94% 15.86% 11.50%

Risk & Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Techne has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies. This segment also includes protein analysis solutions that offer researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. The Diagnostics &Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and other reagents for OEM and clinical customers, as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx Prostate(IntelliScore) test (EPI) for prostate cancer diagnosis. This segment also manufactures and sells advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use.

