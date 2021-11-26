Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $3.40 on Friday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.