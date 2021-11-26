Origin Dollar (OUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $1.56 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00074959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00097623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.10 or 0.07611794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.05 or 1.00255818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.