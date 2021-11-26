O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $639.45. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,328. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

