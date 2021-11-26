Optas LLC Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Optas LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VDC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.16. 1,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.09. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

