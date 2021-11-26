Optas LLC Sells 277 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 78,358 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.38.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

