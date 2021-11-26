Optas LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

