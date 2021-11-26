Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPNT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew R. Ruth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,829 over the last three months. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a P/E ratio of 519.30 and a beta of 0.39. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.