Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to announce sales of $48.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.35 million and the lowest is $47.76 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -176.73 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.