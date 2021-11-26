OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Down 11.1%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. 22,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 425,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

