OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $71.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

OneMain stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. OneMain has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

